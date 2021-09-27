Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
HOME > Health

Another three million Sinovac doses reach Pakistan

The batch handed over to National Ministry of Health

Posted: Sep 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2021

Photo: File

Pakistan has received a new consignment of three million Sinovac vaccine doses, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

They have been handed over to the National Ministry of Health.

In a tweet on Monday the NDMA said: “Another consignment of three million doses of Sinovac, arrived in Pakistan on September 26.”

According to NCOC statistics issued Monday, Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate has been recorded at 3.6%. In the last 24 hours, 1,757 new coronavirus cases were reported nationwide, while 31 people lost their lives.

Pakistan has administered over 75 million vaccines till now, NCOC tweeted. Around 800,000 people got their vaccinations on Sep 26.

The National Ministry of Health has encouraged people to get the second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first shot. Poeple don’t have to wait for a government SMS for the second dose, according to government instrucitons.

