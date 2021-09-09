Another spell of heavy rain in Karachi

Karachi has received a second spell of thundershower on Thursday after rain lashed the city before dawn.

Several parts of the city including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECH, Mahmodabad, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Scheme-33, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Federal B. Area received rain with thunderstorms, according to report received from across the city.

Water began to pool on the roads in many and the situation aggravated in the neighbourhoods where water from the previous night rain had not been cleared.

The K-electric has cut electricity to several parts of the city citing safety concerns.

Rain is being reported from various parts of the city and our teams are monitoring the situation on ground. Supply to areas with high incidence of Kunda usage may be shut down for safety reasons. Citizens are advised to keep a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure. — KE (@KElectricPk) September 9, 2021

Surjani, Orangi, Nazimabad get more rain

The Met Department released numbers on the rainfall before the second spell began. The data shows Surjani, Orangi, and Nazimabad have received more rain than other parts of the city.

Surjani recorded 58mm rain, Orangi 37mm, and Nazimabad 32mm rain. On the other hand, the old airport terminal recorded 1.5mm rain, Jinnah International airport 2.8mm, and PAF Base Faisl 2mm.

PAF Masroor Base received 17mm rain, University Road at Met Complex 7.8mm, Kemari 15mm, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed 4mm.

Rain to continue until Saturday

The Director-General Met Department Sardar Sarfaraz says a low-pressure existed East of Karachi and it would move to the sea in the next two days.

He said the intermittant rain and thunderstorms were expected until Saturday.