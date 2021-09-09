Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Another spell of heavy rain in Karachi

K-Electric cuts power to several areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

A view of rain water accumulated on M.A Jinnah Road before the second rain spell on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Karachi has received a second spell of thundershower on Thursday after rain lashed the city before dawn.

Several parts of the city including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECH, Mahmodabad, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Scheme-33, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Federal B. Area received rain with thunderstorms, according to report received from across the city.

Water began to pool on the roads in many and the situation aggravated in the neighbourhoods where water from the previous night rain had not been cleared.

The K-electric has cut electricity to several parts of the city citing safety concerns.

Surjani, Orangi, Nazimabad get more rain

The Met Department released numbers on the rainfall before the second spell began. The data shows Surjani, Orangi, and Nazimabad have received more rain than other parts of the city.

Surjani recorded 58mm rain, Orangi 37mm, and Nazimabad 32mm rain. On the other hand, the old airport terminal recorded 1.5mm rain, Jinnah International airport 2.8mm, and PAF Base Faisl 2mm.

PAF Masroor Base received 17mm rain, University Road at Met Complex 7.8mm, Kemari 15mm, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed 4mm.

Rain to continue until Saturday

The Director-General Met Department Sardar Sarfaraz says a low-pressure existed East of Karachi and it would move to the sea in the next two days.

He said the intermittant rain and thunderstorms were expected until Saturday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi rain second spell, Karachi thunderstorm, Karachi rain,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
Taliban invite four nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite four nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
Sindh govt plans to charge municipality fees through KE bills
Sindh govt plans to charge municipality fees through KE bills
Land records to go digital across Pakistan by 2022: PM
Land records to go digital across Pakistan by 2022: PM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.