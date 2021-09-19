Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

American women bikers praise Pakistan for safety, peace

They travelled 2,200 kilometers across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the nine American women bikers travelling in Pakistan speaks to SAMAA

Pakistan is a safe, secure and peaceful country, nine American women bikers, who travelled 2,200 kilometers without any security cover, agreed.

They said that they were unable to understand why the New Zealand cricket team had decided to leave the country as they did not feel any security threat or other danger in Pakistan. “We received extraordinary warmth and hospitality everywhere,” they said.

“I feel safer here than I do in the US. I am so well taken care of and received. Even some of our women got lost and young boys invited them to homes to help them find us”, the team leader said speaking to SAMAA TV.

The touring cyclists and their Pakistani team members began their journey to Gilgit-Baltistan from Islamabad. They travelled across Gilgit-Baltistan and entered Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa via Shandur.

After visiting Mastuj, they went to Ayun and extensively toured the Kalash Valley before entering Lowari Tunnel. They made a short stop-over at the Tourist Facilitation Centre near Lowari Tunnel. They intended to travel back to Islamabad on motorbikes by passing through the Malakand region.

