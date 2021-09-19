Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

All you need to know about Karachi’s new BRT buses

They will run on diesel, batteries

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

After a long wait, Karachi has finally received the first shipment of 40 Green Line buses. They arrived on a vessel from China at the Karachi Port Trust Sunday afternoon.

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 140 people at a time. The imported vehicles are of Euro 3 standards which means that the carbon monoxide emissions from the buses are reduced.

The hybrid vehicles will be run on batteries and diesel. They have a special ramp for people with disabilities and the seats installed in them have dual space.

The government is planning on training 200 men and women to ride the buses, Shah Zaman, the country head of the vehicle company, said.

"To take a ride, passengers will have to option to purchase tickets both on cash or through a card in which payments will be made monthly," he added.

Buses to hit the road in two months

In a media talk at the Karachi port on Sunday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that the buses will hit the roads in the next months. The track is ready and a control room has been established as well.

"By Thursday, the approval for the Rs250 billion Karachi Circular Railway will be given too."

Umar added that 54km long roads are being constructed in the city.

Earlier this month, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that the BRT project will be inaugurated in Karachi within a month.

The project was started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, with an aim to complete it within a year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete. Its estimated cost was Rs25 billion.

In a July 2020 briefing, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development was informed that the Green Line BRT service will start between March and June 2021.

 
