Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Alcoholic husband attacks mother of 3 with acid in Karachi’s DHA

He used to beat her up

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Listen to the story
A resident of Karachi's Defence has been arrested for throwing acid on his wife, the police confirmed Wednesday morning. Sajid attacked the woman near Qayyumabad. According to South SP investigation, last month, the couple got into an argument after which the woman went to her parents' house. "On September 1, the suspect threw acid on the woman when she was leaving for work." He fled the crime scene. The woman was immediately rushed to hospital. An FIR has been registered. Sajid was arrested in a raid on Wednesday. The SP added that the couple got married 12 years back and have three children together. Sajid often beat up his wife and was an alcoholic. Further investigations are underway. According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported. These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid. Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million. Violence against women in Pakistan Survivors of violence can reach out to these organisations for help. Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)Madadgar-1098Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741Dastak Foundation-03334161610Bedari-03005251717
FaceBook WhatsApp

A resident of Karachi’s Defence has been arrested for throwing acid on his wife, the police confirmed Wednesday morning.

Sajid attacked the woman near Qayyumabad.

According to South SP investigation, last month, the couple got into an argument after which the woman went to her parents’ house. “On September 1, the suspect threw acid on the woman when she was leaving for work.”

He fled the crime scene.

The woman was immediately rushed to hospital. An FIR has been registered. Sajid was arrested in a raid on Wednesday.

The SP added that the couple got married 12 years back and have three children together. Sajid often beat up his wife and was an alcoholic. Further investigations are underway.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.

These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Violence against women in Pakistan

Survivors of violence can reach out to these organisations for help.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
acid attack Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
acid attack, karachi defence, qayyumabad,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Police investigation finds Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of raping madrassa student
Police investigation finds Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of raping madrassa student
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul university
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul university
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt...
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt jobs
Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed
Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
Afghan universities empty as Taliban impose new rules
Afghan universities empty as Taliban impose new rules
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.