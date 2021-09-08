Alcoholic husband attacks mother of 3 with acid in Karachi’s DHA

A resident of Karachi’s Defence has been arrested for throwing acid on his wife, the police confirmed Wednesday morning.

Sajid attacked the woman near Qayyumabad.

According to South SP investigation, last month, the couple got into an argument after which the woman went to her parents’ house. “On September 1, the suspect threw acid on the woman when she was leaving for work.”

He fled the crime scene.

The woman was immediately rushed to hospital. An FIR has been registered. Sajid was arrested in a raid on Wednesday.

The SP added that the couple got married 12 years back and have three children together. Sajid often beat up his wife and was an alcoholic. Further investigations are underway.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.

These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Violence against women in Pakistan

Survivors of violence can reach out to these organisations for help.