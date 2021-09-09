Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

AJK Election Commission issues schedule for by-election

It will be held on October 10

Posted: Sep 9, 2021
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has issued the schedule of the by-election of constituencies LA 3 Mirpur 3 and LA12 Kotli 5. Photo—File

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has issued the schedule for the by-election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly constituencies LA 3 Mirpur 3 and LA 12 Kotli 5.

The seat of LA 3 Mirpur 3 fell vacant after Sultan Mehmood Choudhry was elected President of Azad Kashmir and LA 12 Kotli 5 fell vacant due to the resignation of Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers will be filed before the returning officer on September 13 up to 4pm. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on September 14 from 8am to 2pm.

The list of qualifying candidates will be published on the same day.

Appeals against the rejection of nomination papers can be filed before the Election Commission on September 18 before 2pm.

The Election Commission will hear appeals on September 20 from 9am to 4pm and the decisions will be announced on September 22.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on September 23 before 2pm.

The symbols will be allotted on September 24 and final lists of the candidates will be published the same day.

The elections to these seats will be held on October 10 from 8am to 5pm.

On July 25, the PTI had succeeded in forming a government after winning a clear majority in the general elections in Azad Kashmir.

