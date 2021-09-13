Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
Accelerate approvals for development projects: CH Balochistan

Performance of contractors should be thoroughly scrutinized, Jam Kamal says

Posted: Sep 13, 2021
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

There is a need to accelerate the PWDP and DSC process for rapid approval of the projects, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said on Monday. He was chairing a meeting to review ongoing Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2021-22).

He also said that a coherent strategy should be devised to gauge the progress of all contractors working on all development projects. Contractors’ performance, he said, should be thoroughly scrutinized by the buildings department and road performance evaluation.

Briefing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit as many as 2,286 development projects had already been approved. Of the total, he said, 155 would be taken up under the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) while 2,131 schemes would be initiated under DSC.

At least 1,731 schemes had been approved by relevant forrums, he said. He also briefed the participants of the meeting about 184 priority development schemes.

Secretary Communication and Works Zahid Saleem said that of the total 859 schemes, the road department would take up 23 development schemes of PDWP in addition to 513 projects of DSC. As many as 158 projects were ongoing while the department would launch 235 were projects.

He also briefed the meeting about the process of authorization, issuance of tenders and also about the projects nearing end in the current fiscal year.

Stressing the need for timely completion of the projects, the chief minister said that this was the only way the province could be put on the path of rapid progress.

