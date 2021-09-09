Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Taliban invite four nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11

The time for bloodshed is over, says caretaker PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Mullah Hassan Akhund has been nominated the interim prime minister in the Taliban government.

History will be made on September 11 afresh when the Taliban forms its new government after the end of a 20-year war that had repercussions around the globe.

The Taliban have invited Iran, Turkey, China and Qatar to attend the swearing-in ceremony., according to a Russian news agency. Afghanistan’s new cabinet will be sworn in on September 11. Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund has appealed to former Afghan officials to return home.

The time for bloodshed is over, said the caretaker PM while talking to Al Jazeera. The Taliban have promised to forgive everyone who worked with the United States and its government. Now is the time to establish an Islamic system. Everyone can participate in this “blessed” project, he said.

In other related developments, former president Ashraf Ghani has apologized to the Afghan nation for fleeing the country. He wrote on Twitter an explanation for his escape from Kabul. He had no intention of doing so but had to do so on the advice of security.

And Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said they will not have any relationship with Israel. Additionally, China has announces millions in aid for reconstruction.

On the other hand, the former Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Zahir Aghbar says that Ahmad Masoud and former vice president Amrullah Saleh’s resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan expressed hope that the new Afghan government would bring peace and stability.

