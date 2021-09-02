85 Bhong temple suspected attackers sent to police custody by court

The Punjab police have completed the identification parade of the men who attacked a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong and will be able to question them further.

On August 5, a video of charged men attacking a mandir went viral on social media. They broke the windows and shouted Allah-o-Akbar as they vandalised the temple. The Supreme Court ordered for them to be immediately arrested.

The men identified from the video were presented before a special anti-terrorism court in Bahawalpur today, Thursday, September 2. The police informed to court that the identification parade has been completed in which 85 men have been identified. Ten could not be identified and have been declared innocent. The court gave orders for the innocent men to be released and for the 85 others to be handed over to the police for ten days (physical remand).

The men accused of the vandalism will have to pay at least Rs10,000 to help pay for the repairs of the temple. They have until September 4 to pay up.

On August 13, Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail ordered the police to identify the attackers and submit a challan against them. The trial court should, without any delay, announce a final verdict in the case within four months, he said, adding that the prosecution should ensure the witnesses are presented in court.

Temple handed over to Pakistan Hindu Council

On Tuesday, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shehzad, the Pakistan Army, and Rangers personnel visited Bhong and handed over the keys of the temple to local Hindu leaders.

“A boundary wall has been constructed outside the temple and repairs of the mandir’s exteriors have been completed,” Shehzad said. “The cost incurred in its renovation will be recovered from the attackers.”

The district administration has devised a security plan for the temple and the people living in nearby areas.

“Repairs of the idols destroyed inside the temple will take some time,” Hindu Council spokesperson Lal Das Soni said. “Experts have been called in and it’s expected that the renovation will take at least two months.”

Hindus will resume worship after the idols are repaired.

Soni added that the attack is one example of a major challenge, which can’t be countered in a day. “All of us, Hindus and Muslims, live here like brothers. The people who attacked the mandir weren’t believers. They had nothing to do with religion.”

The attack

According to the police, around 10 days before the attack, a seminary or madrassa teacher lodged a complaint that a young non-Muslim boy entered the seminary and desecrated it. The police registered a case and arrested the boy.

He was, however, released on bail in a few days. In protest, a mob shut down the city and blocked the M5 motorway. The police tried to negotiate with the protesters but failed. Consequently, the protesters attacked the temple.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the attack on the temple and showed “grave concern over the tragic incident”.