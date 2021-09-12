Sunday, September 12, 2021  | 4 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

50% population of Islamabad vaccinated against Covid: Asad Umar

Immunisation for teenagers between 15 and 17 years begins Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Approximately 50% population of Islamabad, above the age of 15 years, have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed Sunday. Over 71% of the eligible population in the capital have received their first dose, he tweeted. "Need to see an acceleration of the second dose in other cities." On Saturday, the district administration of Islamabad imposed a micro smart lockdown in 11 sectors. All private and public gatherings have been banned. The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to start inoculating teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 years from Monday, September 13. They will be the Pfizer shot, that too free of cost. Teenagers have been instructed to visit the vaccination centre with their birth certificate from NADRA. The government will also be forming special teams that would visit educational institutions across the country and immunised students. In a press conference on August 24, the forum made it mandatory for students to get fully vaccinated against the virus before October 15. Unvaccinated children won't be allowed to enter schools and colleges. Meanwhile, in a bid to encourage people to get immunised, the government has dedicated Sundays for people who are yet to receive their second dose. You can now get your second shot 28 days after the first one. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 3,100 new coronavirus cases, while 82 people succumbed to the virus. The positivity ratio has been recorded at 5.45%.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Approximately 50% population of Islamabad, above the age of 15 years, have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed Sunday.

Over 71% of the eligible population in the capital have received their first dose, he tweeted. “Need to see an acceleration of the second dose in other cities.”

On Saturday, the district administration of Islamabad imposed a micro smart lockdown in 11 sectors. All private and public gatherings have been banned.

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to start inoculating teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 years from Monday, September 13. They will be the Pfizer shot, that too free of cost. Teenagers have been instructed to visit the vaccination centre with their birth certificate from NADRA.

The government will also be forming special teams that would visit educational institutions across the country and immunised students.

In a press conference on August 24, the forum made it mandatory for students to get fully vaccinated against the virus before October 15. Unvaccinated children won’t be allowed to enter schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, in a bid to encourage people to get immunised, the government has dedicated Sundays for people who are yet to receive their second dose. You can now get your second shot 28 days after the first one.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 3,100 new coronavirus cases, while 82 people succumbed to the virus. The positivity ratio has been recorded at 5.45%.

 
asad umar Coronavirus
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
islamabad, coronavirus, covid vaccination,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is running for today’s cantonment boards polls in Karachi
Who is running for today’s cantonment boards polls in Karachi
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
PPP MPAs indicted: barefoot young woman achieves first milestone
PPP MPAs indicted: barefoot young woman achieves first milestone
Military to provide security cover for New Zealand team
Military to provide security cover for New Zealand team
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.