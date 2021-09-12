50% population of Islamabad vaccinated against Covid: Asad Umar

Approximately 50% population of Islamabad, above the age of 15 years, have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed Sunday.

Over 71% of the eligible population in the capital have received their first dose, he tweeted. “Need to see an acceleration of the second dose in other cities.”

On Saturday, the district administration of Islamabad imposed a micro smart lockdown in 11 sectors. All private and public gatherings have been banned.

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to start inoculating teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 years from Monday, September 13. They will be the Pfizer shot, that too free of cost. Teenagers have been instructed to visit the vaccination centre with their birth certificate from NADRA.

The government will also be forming special teams that would visit educational institutions across the country and immunised students.

In a press conference on August 24, the forum made it mandatory for students to get fully vaccinated against the virus before October 15. Unvaccinated children won’t be allowed to enter schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, in a bid to encourage people to get immunised, the government has dedicated Sundays for people who are yet to receive their second dose. You can now get your second shot 28 days after the first one.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 3,100 new coronavirus cases, while 82 people succumbed to the virus. The positivity ratio has been recorded at 5.45%.