38 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking

Coronavirus lockdowns and the constant back and forth between online and in-person classes made things difficult for Pakistan’s education sector this year. However, despite these challenges, the country managed to achieve yet another milestone this year.

Thirty-eight varsities across the country have been featured in the UK’s Time Higher Education ranking of universities across the world in 2022.

In a series of tweets, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood remarked that for the first time, seven Pakistani universities made it to the top-800 (up from 2), 11 in the top-1000, and 21 in the top 1600.

Pakistan is one of the world’s fastest-improving nations on key metrics for universities. It is among the top-5 nations for improvements in research citations and industry links, he said.

“Last three years have seen the greatest upward movement of Pakistani universities in global rankings. We still have ways to go, but the direction is right, [and] the pace is good. Credit to PTI government and the universities that made us proud.”

According to the ranking, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) featured in the 300 rank band, while University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, and COMSATS University Islamabad were featured in the 400 rank band.

University of Lahore and NED University of Engineering and Technology were in the 401-600 rank band.

The Fatima Jinnah Women University, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, and the University of Sargodha were in the 601-800 rank band.

The Iqra University, Dow University of Health Sciences and Quaid-e-Azam University were in the 801-1,000 rank band.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is the global performance index that considers universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The universities across the globe were judged on different indicators, including their learning environment, research, citations, international outlook, and knowledge transfer.