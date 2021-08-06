Zulfiqar Mirza acquitted in 2015 police attack case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi acquitted former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza in a 2015 police attack case.

Twenty-eight people named in the case have been acquitted too.

A case was registered against them in May 2015 after viral videos showed Mirza storming into the Model police station and rioting.

He reportedly had gone to the police station to register a case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

A video of the attack showed Mirza abusing a policeman and breaking his mobile phone. An angry Mirza also broke the glass table. His supporters were accused of shutting down markets and robbing shops during a protest.

He had left that a fake case had been registered against him by his political rivals.

On April 12, Mirza and 54 others were acquitted on the charges of rioting on the same day.

“My allies and I had been trapped in this fake case for the last six years,” Mirza said while speaking to the media after the verdict. “I want to thank the people of Badin for their support.” We were punished for breaking windows. This case just added the problems faced by the people of Badin, he added.

The FIR was registered by SI Wali Mohammad Chang. He said that Mirza wanted to register a complaint against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and former Sindh IG. The charges against the suspects were framed on May 24, 2017.

