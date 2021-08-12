Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Zoom’s Focus mode feature keeps students from distracting each other

They cannot see others' video, screens shares

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Zoom/Online

Zoom has come up with a Focus mode that does not allow students to distract each other during an online class.

The mode, when activated, stops students from watching videos and screen shares. They can only do so during the class discussion when a specific student is in the spotlight by the host.

However, the participants can see other’s names and reactions.

The feature allows teachers and professors to have video access to all students. Their screen is in the front centre during the whole video call.  

The feature is available to all accounts – be it paid or free. It comes ahead of the new school year and rising coronavirus cases.

