Zahir Jaffer’s parents will not get bail: court

Two separate bail applications of Asmat Jaffer and Zakir Jaffer, Zahir Jaffer’s parents, have been rejected in the Noor Mukadam murder case by an Islamabad district and sessions court.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail announced the verdict and it took him hardly a few seconds to announce his decision.



Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.



Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.



On Wednesday, the detailed proceedings into the bail applications of the parents had taken place in court and the judge had reserved his judgment for Thursday.



The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.



The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.



At a previous hearing Zahir’s parents’ lawyers had questioned the autopsy report. According to the IO, generally the postmortem report gives a margin of two hours in assessing the time of a murder case as in most cases the body is sent to a mortuary where refrigeration is factored in when assessing time of death.



Journalists asked why Zahir Jaffer’s statement had not been recorded yet under Section 164 of the PPC. The IO said that this sort of statement could only be recorded when an accused is in judicial custody and not when in police custody. It was only recently that the judicial magistrate had approved judicial remand of the principal accused and he was sent to prison in Rawalpindi.



The IO also said also gave information about how the police learnt about the murder. A mobile unit was moving around at Turbat Road when it got a tip from an unidentified person that some untoward situation was taking place.



A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.



Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

