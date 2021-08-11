Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report

She was murdered and then beheaded on July 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The report prepared by the Punjab Forensic Agency has reportedly revealed that Noor Mukadam was raped and tortured by Zahir Jaffer before murder.

The agency confirmed that Jaffer’s fingerprints were present on the murder weapon and the CCTV footage obtained from his house showed both him and Noor Mukadam.

The report said that the postmortem examination of the victim was conducted 12 hours after her murder.

The agency has submitted its report to the Islamabad police.

Who’s who in the case:

Key accused: Zahir Jaffer (lawyer Mohammad Daniyal)

Zahir’s father: Zakir (lawyer Rizwan Abbasi)

Zahir’s mother: Asmat Adnan (lawyer Asad Jamal)

Noor Mukadam’s father: Shaukat Mukadam (lawyer Shah Khawar)

Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence showed that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

noor mukadam murder case

The body was brought to the hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm on July 20.

On August 5, a court had rejected the bail petitions by the suspect’s parents. Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.

At a previous hearing, Zahir’s parents’ lawyers had questioned the autopsy report. According to the IO, generally the postmortem report gives a margin of two hours in assessing the time of a murder case as in most cases the body is sent to a mortuary where refrigeration is factored in when assessing the time of death.

Journalists asked why Zahir Jaffer’s statement had not been recorded yet under Section 164 of the PPC. The IO said that this sort of statement could only be recorded when an accused is in judicial custody and not when in police custody. It was only recently that the judicial magistrate had approved judicial remand of the principal accused and he was sent to prison in Rawalpindi.

The IO also said also gave information about how the police learned about the murder. A mobile unit was moving around at Turbat Road when it got a tip from an unidentified person that some untoward situation was taking place.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

FaceBook WhatsApp
noor mukadam case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.