Wrong data entry gets Pakistani passenger into trouble

CanSIno mentioned instead of AstraZeneca on certificate

A resident of Karachi, Yasir Naseem, was all set to leave for Saudi Arabia for work when he found out that he could not travel because his vaccination certificate had the wrong data.

Either NADRA or Karachi Expo Centre vaccination staff had made the mistake.

He got an AstraZeneca shot, a dose which is accepted worldwide, but his certificate says CanSino (which is not recognised globally).

He got the shot on July 16 but the date on his certificate is July 7.

His wife is distraught because if Yasir cannot travel back to go to work, they will not have money.

