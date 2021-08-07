Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques

Twenty women have been appointed to leadership positions in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Gazette has reported.



The women have master’s and doctoral degrees and will be working as assistant head, undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries. The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque facilitates worshipers to perform the religious worship and the rites in a secure and pure environment.

Head of the General Presidency Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that “distinguished women” will be empowered academically and practically to hold these positions. An assistant agency for women’s empowerment will be created at the presidency.

“Women who are working at the Two Holy Mosques have proven their competence in various fields. The presidency aims to continue working to achieve the maximum benefit from the distinguished female cadres, and to harness their efforts in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

In other news, 60 licenses have been issued to resume the construction and electromechanical works at the Two Holy Mosques in the third Saudi Expansion Project.

The work will take place over 519,149 square meters. They will raise the capacity of the mataf building and will undertake work at the main gates and minarets such as King Abdulaziz Gate, Umrah Gate and Al-Fath Gate.

Suspended ceilings will be installed at the floors of the mataf building, and the mezzanine project of the second floor.