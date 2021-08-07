Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques

Sheikh Al-Sudais made the announcement

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Twenty women have been appointed to leadership positions in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Gazette has reported. The women have master's and doctoral degrees and will be working as assistant head, undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries. The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque facilitates worshipers to perform the religious worship and the rites in a secure and pure environment. Head of the General Presidency Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that "distinguished women" will be empowered academically and practically to hold these positions. An assistant agency for women’s empowerment will be created at the presidency. “Women who are working at the Two Holy Mosques have proven their competence in various fields. The presidency aims to continue working to achieve the maximum benefit from the distinguished female cadres, and to harness their efforts in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added. In other news, 60 licenses have been issued to resume the construction and electromechanical works at the Two Holy Mosques in the third Saudi Expansion Project. The work will take place over 519,149 square meters. They will raise the capacity of the mataf building and will undertake work at the main gates and minarets such as King Abdulaziz Gate, Umrah Gate and Al-Fath Gate. Suspended ceilings will be installed at the floors of the mataf building, and the mezzanine project of the second floor.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Twenty women have been appointed to leadership positions in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Gazette has reported.

The women have master’s and doctoral degrees and will be working as assistant head, undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries. The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque facilitates worshipers to perform the religious worship and the rites in a secure and pure environment.

Head of the General Presidency Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that “distinguished women” will be empowered academically and practically to hold these positions. An assistant agency for women’s empowerment will be created at the presidency.

“Women who are working at the Two Holy Mosques have proven their competence in various fields. The presidency aims to continue working to achieve the maximum benefit from the distinguished female cadres, and to harness their efforts in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

In other news, 60 licenses have been issued to resume the construction and electromechanical works at the Two Holy Mosques in the third Saudi Expansion Project.

The work will take place over 519,149 square meters. They will raise the capacity of the mataf building and will undertake work at the main gates and minarets such as King Abdulaziz Gate, Umrah Gate and Al-Fath Gate.

Suspended ceilings will be installed at the floors of the mataf building, and the mezzanine project of the second floor.

 
makkah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.