Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11

FIR registered at Golra Sharif police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The body of a woman was found in a sack in Islamabad's F-11 Monday morning, the police said. "We received a complaint early morning of a body lying on the roadside," the investigation officer said. "The woman has yet to be identified but a post-mortem examination has been conducted." According to initial reports, the victim, aged between 25 and 30 years, had torture marks across her body and face. The police suspect the body is four days old. A case has been registered at the Golra Sharif police station. The police are investigating the case. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The body of a woman was found in a sack in Islamabad’s F-11 Monday morning, the police said.

“We received a complaint early morning of a body lying on the roadside,” the investigation officer said. “The woman has yet to be identified but a post-mortem examination has been conducted.”

According to initial reports, the victim, aged between 25 and 30 years, had torture marks across her body and face. The police suspect the body is four days old.

A case has been registered at the Golra Sharif police station. The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad Murder torture
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad, woman found dead in islamabad,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.