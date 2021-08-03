Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11

The body of a woman was found in a sack in Islamabad’s F-11 Monday morning, the police said.

“We received a complaint early morning of a body lying on the roadside,” the investigation officer said. “The woman has yet to be identified but a post-mortem examination has been conducted.”

According to initial reports, the victim, aged between 25 and 30 years, had torture marks across her body and face. The police suspect the body is four days old.

A case has been registered at the Golra Sharif police station. The police are investigating the case.

