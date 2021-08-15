Mothers perish with children in grenade attack

Life would never be the same for the nine households of a larger Swat family that came under a grenade attack in the Baldia Town area of Karachi on Saturday night. Mothers with their young children have perished, leaving husbands and fathers bereft.

Shamsher Ali’s wife Saleema Bibi, 50, died with their three sons, Sufian, 13, Hammad, 11 and Fahad, 6. Fahad had been critically injured and shifted to the National Institute of Child Health, a key health facility for children in Karachi. He succumbed to injuries in the wee hours on Sunday morning.

Rahim Dil has lost his wife Malkeen, 47, and two sons Salman, 16, and Usman 15. One of the two teenagers, Salman, battled death for hours but could not survive.

From Dildar’s household Shaheen Begum, 45, Sadaqat Bibi, 40, and Nusrat Bibi, 25, lost their lives. Sadaqat Bibi breathed her last at the operating table in Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

After the attack on Saturday night at 9:45 PM, the dead and injured were rushed to Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital where doctors performed emergency surgeries.

Meraj Khan lost his wife Sharafat Bibi, 40, while Sher Ali bereaves his 25-year-old daughter Aqsa. Two other women from Sher Ali’s household, Iqra, 30, and Safia, 45, have been injured.

Izhar Khan’s wife Sakeena, 34, faces a huge trauma. She was wounded by the explosion, but worse still, she has also lost her one-year-old son Zoyan.

Sakeena’s pain is unfathomable.

Other grenade attack victims include Rukhsana, 35, wife of Abdur Rasheed, Wizarat, 35, wife of Shahid, and Sumaira, 25, daughter of Farman.

The dead belonged to six households, while the total number of the families affected by the attack stands at nine. They all come from the same extended family, which hails from the Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Post-Wedding Ritual

Police says militants hurled a hand grenade on a mini truck that carried women and children in its cargo bed. The victims came under attack on the Hub River Road (also known as RCD highway) near Moach Morr.

Reports on Saturday night suggested that they were returning from a wedding in Faqeera Goth.

However, additional details emerged on Sunday.

ANP Karachi District Malir President Younus Buneri told Samaa Digital that the wedding took place a week ago and that the women were returning after performing a post-nuptial ritual.

Pakhtuns have a post-wedding ritual that involves only women visiting the bride after a week, he said.

This explains why there were a large number of women in the targeted vehicle. They were accompanied by their teenage sons or brothers.

The Police suspect a banned separatist organization was behind the attack that coincides with the Independence Day Celebration.