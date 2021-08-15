Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Opinion

Where are the top 4 Taliban supreme commanders?

Most focus has been on political faces

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy chief for political affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sign the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

The question no one seems to be asking is where are the real decision-makers for the Taliban? The Taliban's supreme commanders, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, Mullah Yaqoob and Sirajuddin Haqqani, are the real stakeholders in this picture. The final decision on what happens with Afghanistan lies with these three men. And then, the fourth most important figure is of Mullah Baradar. Mullah Haibatullah is considered a spiritual leader for the entire movement, Mullah Baradar the political leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani is considered the deputy leader and head of the movement and Mullah Yaqoob, being the son of the late Mullah Omar, is considered the head of the military commission. The media's focus has been on some of the other faces. Dostum and Atta Muhammad Nur have gone to Uzbekistan, and President Ashraf Ghani and his vice president Amrullah Saleh are said to have gone to Tajikistan. A few sources are of the view ex-VP Saleh did not fly to Tajikistan with Ashraf Ghani but went to Panjshir to prepare an assault on Kabul against the Taliban. But the general view about Saleh is not good among Afghans and he has already signed his death warrant by not fleeing and staying in Panjshir. It is just a matter of days and his presence in Panjshir will give the Taliban the biggest reason to kill most of Panjshiri militia who stand with Saleh. Currently Ahmad Masood Jr, the son of Ahmad Shah Masood, and the leader of the Panjshir militia of the Northern Alliance is in Pakistan. Speaker of the Ulusi Jirga (Parliament) Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor have just arrived in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. They are former Mujahideen commanders and were fighting with the Taliban. One of the most famous leaders of Afghanistan, Hizb-e-Islami Gulbaddin Hekmatyar, a long time ally of Pakistan is said to be in Kabul. He has not left his area along with Hamid Karzai, the former president. Otherwise the current leadership of Afghanistan has fled to different neighouring countries. What is being said on social media Earlier on, former president Hamid Karzai issued a statement in a video on social media with his daughters, asking the Taliban to provide security to the people in Afghanistan and avoid a massacre. He prayed for the security and prosperity of the country and said he was in Kabul with his family in their house and was not leaving. Abdullah Abdullah issued his own message to the people of Afghanistan in Dari on his Facebook account. According to a rough translation, he said that, "Ashraf Ghani has abandoned the country, Allah will hold him accountable for his actions. People should be patient. May Allah help all [people] in these circumstances and show us a path forward for a peaceful future in Afghanistan."
