Weather update: monsoon rain forecast in Karachi from September 1

The Met Office has forecast rain in Karachi, Sukkur, Tharparkar, and Umerkot Tuesday night.

A new monsoon system will enter the province tonight bringing rain with thunderstorms and strong wind, Pakistan Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV.

The showers, beginning September 1, will last for three days. For the next 24 hours, however, the weather in Karachi will stay hot and humid, he pointed out.

On Monday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued a weather warning for the upcoming rains. “Moderate monsoon winds will enter Sindh from August 31,” it stated.

The PDMA has advised all authorities to stay alert. “Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds,” it added.

Last year, when the fourth spell of monsoon began in Karachi, two motorcyclists were injured after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi. One of the injured men was a 65-year-old who sustained multiple fractures and a head injury.