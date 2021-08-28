Saturday, August 28, 2021  | 19 Muharram, 1443
Weather update: heavy rain forecast in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

NDMA issues flood warnings

Posted: Aug 28, 2021
Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain along with thunderstorms in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan in the upcoming 12 hours. Showers with strong winds and thunder is expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsaddar, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, and Waziristan. The weather in other areas of the country will, however, remain hot and humid. The National Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings from August 30 to September 1. District managements have been instructed to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life and property. This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan witness 80% more rains than usual resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Hundreds of people were misplaced. On Friday, the Met Office said Karachi will see light rain over the weekend. Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV monsoon rain is expected in multiple areas of Karachi in the first week of September, even though predictions were for the end of August. The expectation is that the rains are likely to start in Sindh after August 31, and may extend to Karachi, he pointed out. Light rain in Umerkot and Tharparkar was reported in the last few days. That spell is limited and stopped after reaching Rajasthan. Sarfaraz predicted it would not be terrible like last year.
