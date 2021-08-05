Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Water tanker runs over two brothers in Karachi

Driver has been detained

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two brothers were killed in Karachi after a water tanker ran over them Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Hamza and four-year-old Bilal. Their bodies have been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The accident occurred in New Karachi's Sector 11-J, the police said. The two brothers were on a motorcycle and had left their house to buy breakfast for their family. The speeding tanker ran over them when they were making a turn, and they both died on the spot.

The two brothers had four sisters.

The family said that they will decide if they want to pursue any legal action after laying their bodies to rest.

