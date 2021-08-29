Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Watch: Police officer escapes gun attack that killed colleague

A total of 10 bullets were fired

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A police officer has miraculously escaped a gun attack that killed his colleague in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.

Video of the attack is making round over the internet.

The officers, who came under attack on Saturday night, both shared the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). A lone gunman, backed up by a motorcycle-riding accomplice, targeted them as they waited to be served their dinner at a local restaurant.

CCTV footage shows a man walking up to the plainclothes officers and firing at them from the two small arms he dual-wielded.

The attacker aims one gun at each of the officers and pulls at the triggers. From a distance of a couple of feet, he shoots at least 10 rounds.

ASI Akram is hit by two bullets and collapses along with the chair. He later died of the wounds.

ASI Zafar, who found himself closer to the attacker, tries to disarm the assailant by hitting his hand. Having failed, he quickly crawls to take refuge behind a wall.

None of the 10 bullets fired grazed Zafar, let alone hit him.

His escape is being hailed as miraculously.

However, Zafar has little to rejoice as he mourns the death

of his colleague. Akram’s family has carried his dead body to Haripur in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attacker exited the restaurant after the shooting and

escaped by pillion riding with his accomplice who had been waiting.

The police have registered an FIR and collect 10 bullet

shells from the crime scene.

Akram is the second police officer to be killed within a week. Three days before he was targeted, gunmen killed ASI Yasir in Korangi.

