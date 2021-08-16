Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

‘War over in Afghanistan’: Taliban look towards peaceful foreign relations

They don't want to live in isolation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. Photo: AFP

The Taliban have declared the war in Afghanistan is “over” after they took control of the country’s presidential palace in the late hours of Sunday.

They are also looking towards having cordial relations with foreign countries while also committed to protecting the rights of women and minorities under sharia law.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Al Jazeera that the Taliban did not want to live in isolation. “We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues.”

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” he said. “Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.”

President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, hours after the Taliban ordered its fighters to wait on the outskirts of the capital following an astonishing rout of government forces.

“The former Afghan president has left the nation,” Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the peace process, said in a video on his Facebook page.

Ghani said that he had fled the country to “prevent a flood of bloodshed”. He said he believed “countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed” if he had stayed behind.

“The Taliban have won… and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen,” he said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai asked both government forces and the Taliban to protect the people.

“I am here in Kabul and I ask the Taliban to provide security and safety for the people,” he said in a video message.

He asked the people to stay in their homes and remain calm, adding that he will continue efforts to solve issues peacefully along with other political leaders.

Twenty years after they were driven from Kabul, the Taliban returned to the Afghan capital. Within hours of capturing Jalalabad city near the border with Pakistan, the Taliban entered Kabul.

