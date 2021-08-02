Video shows Aamir Liaquat screaming at traffic warden

The MNA is seen bashing him for “taking bribe”

Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain was seen yelling at a traffic police warden in a video that went viral on Monday.

He claimed that the warden was bribing people who were not carrying their

vaccination cards.

The television personality looks extremely angry in the video and is seen absolutely lashing out at the warden before driving away in his car.

Liaquat later released a video message in which he criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. "What is your government doing on Karachi's roads? Please ensure this stops or the citizens will get agitated," he said.

