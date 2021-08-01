Video: Lyari vaccination staff uses bamboo to disperse crowd

Vaccination staff at the Lyari General Hospital in Karachi used bamboo sticks to disperse the crowd trying to enter the hospital to get vaccinated.On Sunday, hundreds of people were waiting outside the vaccination centre for their turn.People have complained of mismanagement.Sindh government has imposed a strict lockdown in Karachi till August 8. Authorities have been checking the vaccination certificate of those coming out on the streets.Sindh government has announced that unvaccinated people will not get their salaries after August 31.Proposal to block SIMs of unvaccinated people is also on the cards.