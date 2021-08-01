Video: Lyari vaccination staff uses bamboo to disperse crowd

Hundreds in lines to get vaccinated against coronavirus

On Sunday, hundreds of people were waiting outside the vaccination centre for their turn.

People have complained of mismanagement.

Sindh government has imposed a strict lockdown in Karachi till August 8. Authorities have been checking the vaccination certificate of those coming out on the streets.

Sindh government has announced that unvaccinated people will not get their salaries after August 31.

Proposal to block SIMs of unvaccinated people is also on the cards.