HOME > News

Vaccination deadline given for all Punjab schools

Unvaccinated schools will be sealed

Posted: Aug 10, 2021
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has given August 22 as deadline for vaccination in all public and private schools.

In a tweet, the minister said that a notification has already been issued for ensuring vaccination of all public and private school teachers and other staff by August 22.

He said that after the deadline nobody will be allowed to enter school buildings, including principals, teachers, staff members and if someone was found not to have been vaccinated, the school will be sealed.

He added that all should get vaccination certificates.

All public and private schools in Punjab reopened on August 2 after summer vacations.

