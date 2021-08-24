Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Vaccinated Pakistanis can now travel to Oman

Travellers to get tested for covid before boarding the flight

Posted: Aug 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority of Oman has lifted the travel ban on 18 countries including India and Pakistan. People who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus can travel to the country, a report by the Times of Oman stated. According to the new travel guidelines, passengers have to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificates containing a QR code stating that they have received two doses of the vaccine. "The last dose is required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of the estimated time of arrival." هيئة الطيران المدني تصدر تعميمًا لكافة المسافرين وشركات الطيران العاملة بالسلطنة بناءً على القرار الصادر عن اللجنة العليا #COVID-19 بشأن إنهاء العمل بقائمة الدول التي يحظر على القادمين منها دخول أراضي السلطنة، ويسري القرار بدءًا من 1 سبتمبر 2021م من الساعة 12 ظهرًا بتوقيت السلطنة pic.twitter.com/8Wy1HxzByK— هيئة الطّيران المدني (@CAAOMN) August 23, 2021 Travellers arriving in Oman need to get tested for the virus 96 hours before boarding the flights. Those with a negative test result are exempted from quarantine. Passengers under the age of 18 are, on the other hand, exempted from the vaccine requirement. The new directives will come into effect from September 1. Earlier this year, Oman placed a travel ban on Pakistan over rising coronavirus cases in the country.
Coronavirus oman travel advisory
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
