Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Usman Mirza to remain jailed as police prepare challan

He is accused of harassing couple

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Usman Mirza

Usman Mirza, who has been accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Islamabad, has been sent back to the prison along with six of his accomplices.

An Islamabad court has extended the judicial remand of seven people, including Mirza, for another 14 days.

The police on Friday brought Mirza and six others to Islamabad district courts after their 14-day judicial remand had ended.

No in-person appearance

The accused harassers remained in the court lockup as the officials presented the case before Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan, who extended the judicial remand and ordered that the suspects be presented before the court on August 27.

Mirza and others were not produced before the magistrate in person. They returned to Adiala jail directly from the court lockup.

The police have been preparing the challan (police report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code) against Mirza, Ataur Rehman, Qayum Butt, Bilal Marawat, Muhib Bangash, Rehan Hussain, and Farhan. On July 30, a district and session court in Islamabad had directed the police to submit the challan by September 10.

Usman Mirza, the co-owner of a car business in Islamabad, became the face of sexual harassment when a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an Islamabad apartment. The unsettling video led to an outcry and Mirza was arrested on July 7. His accomplices were soon nabbed from different areas of the twin cities.

It was revealed later that Mirza had not only tortured and filmed the couple but also blackmailed and extorted money from them. He was said to have received 1.3 million from the young man and woman who are now married. Days after the arrests were made another woman told journalists that she, too, had been harassed and blackmailed by Mirza ‘for quite some time.’

Mirza and his alleged accomplices face a host of charges ranging from assault and harassment to extortion and robbery.

Last month, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar told a press conference that they had added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. He named the following sections: 375 (rape), 384 (punishment for extortion), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 395 (punishment of dacoity), 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman), 377-B (sexual abuse).

FaceBook WhatsApp
usman mirza case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.