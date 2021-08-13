Usman Mirza to remain jailed as police prepare challan

Usman Mirza, who has been accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Islamabad, has been sent back to the prison along with six of his accomplices.

An Islamabad court has extended the judicial remand of seven people, including Mirza, for another 14 days.

The police on Friday brought Mirza and six others to Islamabad district courts after their 14-day judicial remand had ended.

No in-person appearance

The accused harassers remained in the court lockup as the officials presented the case before Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan, who extended the judicial remand and ordered that the suspects be presented before the court on August 27.

Mirza and others were not produced before the magistrate in person. They returned to Adiala jail directly from the court lockup.

The police have been preparing the challan (police report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code) against Mirza, Ataur Rehman, Qayum Butt, Bilal Marawat, Muhib Bangash, Rehan Hussain, and Farhan. On July 30, a district and session court in Islamabad had directed the police to submit the challan by September 10.

Usman Mirza, the co-owner of a car business in Islamabad, became the face of sexual harassment when a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an Islamabad apartment. The unsettling video led to an outcry and Mirza was arrested on July 7. His accomplices were soon nabbed from different areas of the twin cities.

It was revealed later that Mirza had not only tortured and filmed the couple but also blackmailed and extorted money from them. He was said to have received 1.3 million from the young man and woman who are now married. Days after the arrests were made another woman told journalists that she, too, had been harassed and blackmailed by Mirza ‘for quite some time.’

Mirza and his alleged accomplices face a host of charges ranging from assault and harassment to extortion and robbery.

Last month, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar told a press conference that they had added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. He named the following sections: 375 (rape), 384 (punishment for extortion), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 395 (punishment of dacoity), 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman), 377-B (sexual abuse).