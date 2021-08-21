Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Universities across Sindh to stay closed till August 29

Exams to be conducted as per schedule

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
All public and private varsities across Sindh will stay closed a week, the Sindh government announced Friday.

Universities will reopen on August 30.

According to Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo, students, teachers, and staff members have been instructed to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

“From August 30, unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to enter the premises,” he said.

All BA, BSc, and MA exams in the province are, on the other hand, being conducted as per schedule. Varsities have been instructed to ensure coronavirus SOP implementation during exams.

Read: Sindh schools to stay closed for another week: CM Murad

Education Institutions in Sindh were to reopen from August 23. The date was extended by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over rising coronavirus concerns. The positivity ratio in Karachi has climbed to 14%.

Earlier this week, the health ministry had advised schools, colleges, universities to call students on alternate days. It recommended that primary schools should be closed for an additional 10 days.

Educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

On August 8, the Sindh government decided to keep schools closed till Muharram 10. Inter and matric exams, on the other hand, resumed on August 10.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

Private association rejects the decision

Private School Federation Chairperson Kashif Mirza has rejected the government’s decision.

He remarked, “how will you curb the virus spread when everything else is open? I want to appeal to the prime minister and chief minister to call students back to school with SOPs.”

The chairperson assured that most of the teaching and non-teaching staff members at schools have been vaccinated against the virus.

Haider Ali, the chairperson of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, gave weight to Mirza’s stance. “The government should reopen schools with SOPs and mandatory vaccination.”

More than 600,000 students at public schools and 800,000 students at private schools have dropped out of educational institutions in the last two years. “All the associations will sit together and announce our collective response on this decision,” he added.

