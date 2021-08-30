Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
UN asks for Pakistan’s help in delivering food to Kabul

CAA grants permission for air operations, WFP to pay

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo—WFP

United Nations World Food Program asked for Pakistan’s assistance in delivering supplies to Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority has granted the UN Food Program a conditional permission for air operations.

According to the authority, the helicopters and planes will be used to supply basic necessities. However, they will not be allowed to take military equipment. Islamabad and Peshawar airports will be used for this purpose.

The World Food Program will also have to pay fixed charges for the operation.

113 evacuation flights land in Islamabad 

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said for the evacuation of foreigners the biggest base in the near-immediate vicinity of Afghanistan was in Pakistan, and more than 5,500 foreign nationals had been evacuated to the country. The general told the media briefing that as of Friday 113 flights — operated by both military and commercial aircraft — had landed in Pakistan from Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had also helped the Afghan National Army. “On more than two occasions, several Afghan soldiers belonging to the Afghan National Army, entered Pakistan seeking safe passage because there was fear of Taliban attacking their posts. They were accepted, they were looked after, and they were given safe passage back into their country,” the military spokesman said.

