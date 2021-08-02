Ummat Chief Editor Rafiq Afghan passes away

Roznama Ummat newspaper’s Chief Editor Rafiq Afghan has passed away in Karachi.

Afghan was ill for a week and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had a lung infection.

His funeral prayers were offered at Shaheed Masjid Al-Fatah near Hill Park after Zuhr prayers while burial was held at Mewa Shah cemetery.

Who was Rafiq Afghan

Abdul Rafiq Afghan was born to a Karachi family which had migrated to Pakistan from India in 1947. While affiliated with the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, he first made a name for himself as a student leader in Karachi during the early 1980s. He was known to be a strong advocate of Islamic resistance, or jihad, against Soviet forces in Afghanistan.



He started his professional career by working as a journalist with an Islamist Urdu weekly, Takbeer. A few years later, he married the only daughter of the weekly’s founder and Editor Maulana Salahuddin.



Maulana Salahuddin, before launching Takbeer in the early 1980s, was the editor of daily Jasarat, the official media organ of the Jamaat-e-Islami. Maulana Salahuddin was murdered in 1994 outside his office.



After Maulana Salahuddin’s murder, senior members of Takbeer’s editorial staff took over the magazine after which Abdul Rafiq Afghan brought out his own newspaper, daily Ummat.



In 2003, Abdul Rafiq Afghan set up a company, Ummat Publications Private Limited, in order to corporatize the running of daily Ummat and its affiliated publications. He also published another Urdu language magazine, Ghazi.

Ummat was famous for publishing an interview of Osama bin Laden right after 9/11 on September 28, in which he said that al Qaeda had nothing to do with the attacks. The place and date of the interview were not given.