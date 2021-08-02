Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ummat Chief Editor Rafiq Afghan passes away

He had a lung infection

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Roznama Ummat newspaper’s Chief Editor Rafiq Afghan has passed away in Karachi.

Afghan was ill for a week and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had a lung infection.

His funeral prayers were offered at Shaheed Masjid Al-Fatah near Hill Park after Zuhr prayers while burial was held at Mewa Shah cemetery.

Who was Rafiq Afghan

Abdul Rafiq Afghan was born to a Karachi family which had migrated to Pakistan from India in 1947. While affiliated with the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, he first made a name for himself as a student leader in Karachi during the early 1980s. He was known to be a strong advocate of Islamic resistance, or jihad, against Soviet forces in Afghanistan.

He started his professional career by working as a journalist with an Islamist Urdu weekly, Takbeer. A few years later, he married the only daughter of the weekly’s founder and Editor Maulana Salahuddin.

Maulana Salahuddin, before launching Takbeer in the early 1980s, was the editor of daily Jasarat, the official media organ of the Jamaat-e-Islami. Maulana Salahuddin was murdered in 1994 outside his office.

After Maulana Salahuddin’s murder, senior members of Takbeer’s editorial staff took over the magazine after which Abdul Rafiq Afghan brought out his own newspaper, daily Ummat.

In 2003, Abdul Rafiq Afghan set up a company, Ummat Publications Private Limited, in order to corporatize the running of daily Ummat and its affiliated publications. He also published another Urdu language magazine, Ghazi.

Ummat was famous for publishing an interview of Osama bin Laden right after 9/11 on September 28, in which he said that al Qaeda had nothing to do with the attacks. The place and date of the interview were not given.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ummat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.