UK travel policy: Pakistan stays on red list

The UK government announced its new travel list on August 5 (today).

According to the British Department of Transportation, Pakistan will stay on the red list as will Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Oman.

The red list passengers landing in the Kingdom will have to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel and get two Covid-19 tests. The cost of the quarantine stay will have to be covered by the passengers.

The changes will take effect on August 8 (Sunday).

Four months ago, on April 2, the UK red-listed other countries, including Pakistan, over rising coronavirus cases.

India, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudia Arabia have been added to the amber list from the red list.

Amber list passengers will have to quarantine at home or in the place where they will be staying for 10 days.

They will take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.