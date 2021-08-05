Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

UK travel policy: Pakistan stays on red list

India, Bahrain, UAE have been added to the amber list

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The UK government announced its new travel list on August 5 (today).

According to the British Department of Transportation, Pakistan will stay on the red list as will Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Oman.

The red list passengers landing in the Kingdom will have to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel and get two Covid-19 tests. The cost of the quarantine stay will have to be covered by the passengers.

The changes will take effect on August 8 (Sunday).

Four months ago, on April 2, the UK red-listed other countries, including Pakistan, over rising coronavirus cases.

India, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudia Arabia have been added to the amber list from the red list.

Amber list passengers will have to quarantine at home or in the place where they will be staying for 10 days.

They will take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

One Comment

  1. Hafeez Shaikh  August 5, 2021 2:16 pm/ Reply

    Smacks of discrimination on the part of U.K. government. But then Pakistan has refused to tie their line on many issues, including Afghanistan, Iran and China!!

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
British travel new list, UK government, coronavirus, Pakistan, India
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.