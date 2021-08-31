UK concerned over Covid testing mechanism in Pakistan: Fawad

The Covid-19 testing mechanism in Pakistan is keeping the country in the United Kingdom’s travel red list, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been told so by his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

Johnson has called for talks pertaining to the matter after PM Imran reached out to him for the removal of Pakistan from the list, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Fawad said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan will have a detailed discussion with the UK’s chief medical scientist.

“The government is trying its best to get Pakistan removed from the red list,” said Fawad. “Many Pakistani families are stuck in both the countries and therefore it’s a matter of importance for us.”

In its latest travel review released Thursday, the UK announced that Pakistan will remain on the red list. The decision will cost many Pakistani families millions of rupees.

Failure to meet requirements pertaining to genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk and variants of concern has kept Pakistan on the red list, despite hopes by the country’s government that it will be moved to the amber list.

PM Imran also nudged the UK government earlier in this regard. However, it seems the effort was fruitless and, consequently, many Pakistan will stay separated from their UK families.

The UK government moved seven countries from the amber list to the green list and two countries from the amber list to the red list. It did not remove any nation from the red list. India and several other countries remain on the amber list.

After the latest review, from 4 am on Monday, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the Azores were added to the green list, as the risk that travel from these countries poses to public health in the UK is low.

While Thailand and Montenegro were added to the red list from the same date, reflecting the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health.

“The high rates combined with lower levels of published genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than other countries mean that an outbreak of a new variant or existing variants of concern (VOC) or variants under investigation (VUI) cannot be easily identified before it is imported and seeded across the UK,” the review read.

“Passengers arriving in the UK from these red list destinations will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements.

“The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries’ risk ratings have changed.”

What it means to be on the red list

For Pakistani families being on the UK’s travel red list means the loss of millions of Rupees. People from the red list countries have to follow certain protocols such as a mandatory 10-day stay at designated hotels. It incurs hundreds of pounds per person in hotel costs and test fees. For large families, the sum runs into millions of rupees.

The UK travel review reads people from the red list countries need to do the following:

Before travelling to England they need to

take a COVID-19 test – they must take the test in the 3 days before they travel to England

book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests

complete a passenger locator form

When they arrive in England, they must quarantine in a managed hotel, including 2 COVID-19 tests.