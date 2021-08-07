UK advises citizens to leave Afghanistan

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, UK has advised against all travel to Afghanistan and asked its nationals in Afghanistan are “to leave now by commercial means.”

The advisory was issued because or the worsening security situation in the country.

British nationals should call the British Embassy Kabul and inform about their departure plans as soon as possible.

The UK government said that “the level of consular assistance the British Embassy can provide in Afghanistan is extremely limited, including in a crisis” and asked its citizens not to “rely on the FCDO being able to evacuate you from Afghanistan in an emergency.”

The British government said that its embassy staff is unable to travel outside of Kabul due to the security situation and it severely limits the consular assistance that can be offered.

The UK said that travel by road throughout Afghanistan is extremely dangerous and asked its nationals to “seek professional security advice for all travel and consider using armoured vehicles.”

The advisory said that hotels and guesthouses used by foreign nationals and the government of Afghanistan are subject to regular threats.

There’s an overall increased threat to Western interests in Kabul, the statement said and asked British nationals to follow the instructions of local authorities. “There is a high threat of kidnapping throughout the country,” it added.

The Taliban shot dead the head of the Afghan government’s media information centre Friday near a mosque in the capital, days after warning they would target senior administration figures in retaliation for increased airstrikes.

The assassination of one of the government’s leading voices follows another bloody day of fighting in Afghanistan as the war increasingly spills into Kabul.

It also comes hours before the UN Security Council meets in New York to discuss the conflict.

Fighting was raging in several provincial centres Friday, with the Taliban claiming to have captured Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province. The insurgents frequently claim to take strategic centres, and Zaranj’s fall could not be confirmed.