HOME > News

Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan suspects arrested: Karachi police

Police say they confessed

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Karachi police claimed to have arrested two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan suspects from Ibrahim Hyderi Colony.

They said that a cache of weapons and explosives, including detonators, was seized from Ameer Zada and Taj Wali in an operation.

They were trained in Afghanistan, claimed police. They confessed to have carried out attacks on NATO forces

Ameer Zada joined the group back in 2001 and is a suspect in ransom and terrorism cases. His partners Jihad Yar, Ameer Janan, Mullah Usman also known as Umme Salaama, Mir Rehman alias Haji and Fazal Rehman aka Abu Khalid have already been killed.

Wali became part of the faction on local commander Qari Qayyum’s instigation back in 2009-10. He is suspected of being involved in terrorism cases in Afghanistan and South Waziristan.

The arrests come after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Ameer Nur Wali Mehsud, in an interview with an American news channel, announced a fresh wave of attacks.

