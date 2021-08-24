Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Two NADRA officers arrested for issuing fake CNICs to foreigners

Court approves five-day physical remand of suspects

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
The Federal Investigation Agency's Anti Human Trafficking Cell has arrested two top-level NADRA officers on charges of issuing fakes CNICs to people. According to the Karachi police, Assistant Director Hammad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan were taken into custody on Tuesday. They have been accused of issuing fake CNICs to foreigners in return for money. "Javed, the man who received the CNIC, is on the run," the investigation officer said. The police are on the lookout for him. Khan and Hussain were presented before a court later in the day. They have been remanded into FIA's custody for five days. So far, FIA has arrested 16 people in five such cases. The suspects include NADRA officers, travel agents, and foreigners. On Monday, the National Database Registration Authority launched a new system of online verification of family trees and renewal of CNICs. Under the new system, Pakistanis will be able to receive and verify details of their family members by sending an SMS mentioning their CNIC number and the date of its issuance to 8009. NADRA will respond to the message with all the details.
