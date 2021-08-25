Two men indicted in Mubashir Khokhar murder case

A Lahore district and sessions court has indicted two men in the murder case of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the investigation officer told the court that the suspects, identified as Umar Hayat and Nazim, have confessed to their crime.

“We have collected the weapon and motorcycle used in the murder,” he said. “The investigation is now complete.”

After this, the court sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

On August 6, Mubashir Khokhar was shot dead at his son’s wedding in Lahore. He passed away on the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders were at the ceremony as well. They were safely escorted out of the venue and are on their way back home.

An FIR of the murder was registered at Lahore’s Defence C police station.

A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was filed.

MPA Asad Khokhar previously held charge of minister for wildlife and fisheries. He resigned in July 2020.