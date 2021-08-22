Two men detained for harassing Lahore woman in rickshaw

The Lahore police have detained two men for harassing a young woman in a Chingchi rickshaw after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

According to the investigation officer, the incident took place on Ravi Road. The suspects were traced via the number plate of their motorcycle. They have been moved to an undisclosed location and are being questioned by the police.

“The identification of the men will be completed after face-matching,” the officer added.

On Saturday, the Lari Adda police registered a case on the complaint of SHO Ghulam Abbas against at least 10 men.

The video has been sent for forensic analysis as it is not clear when it was shot. It could be that the video is from the August 14 celebrations.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani has taken notice of the video and given orders to the CCPO to submit a report and identify the culprits through CCTV camera footage.

Lahore rickshaw video

In the 43-second clip, it is nighttime and a busy road. A Chingchi which is a motorised rickshaw with the back open for passengers is stuck in traffic. Someone on a motorcycle starts filming. There are two older women sitting in the back of the Chingchi and there is a little girl sitting between them. All around them motorcycles swarm.

Someone close to the phone says, ‘Don’t worry about it…’ and then something inaudible. From the right side of the frame, a tall man with his back to the camera emerges and lunges to the rickshaw. He hoists himself onto its platform, crouches down, and cranes inside over one of the women sitting in the middle and leans over her. It appears that he tried to kiss her. The other woman screams and he backs off.