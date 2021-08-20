Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two killed following an argument between children in Swabi

Four people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two people were killed and four were injured in a group clash in Tordher town of Swabi district on Friday.

The clash after an argument broke out between two children. Their parents reached the site and opened fire at each other.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hafeez and Fawad Khan.

One killed, three injured in Lahore group clash

The injured were taken to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital.

The police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
shoooting swabi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.