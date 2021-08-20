Two killed following an argument between children in Swabi

Two people were killed and four were injured in a group clash in Tordher town of Swabi district on Friday.

The clash after an argument broke out between two children. Their parents reached the site and opened fire at each other.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hafeez and Fawad Khan.

The injured were taken to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital.

The police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.