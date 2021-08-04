Two killed after money exchange vehicle attacked in Karachi

Two men were shot dead and one was injured after armed assailants opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a private money exchange firm in Karachi’s Buffer Zone Wednesday.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police Gulam Murtaza Tabassum told SAMAA TV that a pick-up vehicle was on the way to its destination after picking up cash from a bank when it came under attack.

According to Tabassum, the suspects stopped the vehicle before opening straight fire at the driver and his two colleagues.

All three were initially injured and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The condition of the third person has been declared “precarious” by the doctors.

