Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two killed after money exchange vehicle attacked in Karachi

Another person injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Two men were shot dead and one was injured after armed assailants opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a private money exchange firm in Karachi’s Buffer Zone Wednesday.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police Gulam Murtaza Tabassum told SAMAA TV that a pick-up vehicle was on the way to its destination after picking up cash from a bank when it came under attack.

According to Tabassum, the suspects stopped the vehicle before opening straight fire at the driver and his two colleagues.

All three were initially injured and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The condition of the third person has been declared “precarious” by the doctors.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
money exchange buffer zone karachi firing two dead cash bank
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.