HOME > News

Two injured in firing at Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road

Police, Rangers have arrived at the site

Photo: File

Two people were injured after a fight broke out between two groups near Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road, the police said Wednesday.

According to Sachal DSP Ali Hassan Sheikh, residents of the area had set up a Sabeel stall outside a mosque. The management of the mosque complained that students at the madrassa were getting disturbed because of nohay being played on loudspeakers.

An argument broke out when the mosque’s management demanded the Sabeel stall be moved to another area. “Profanities were exchanged between the groups after which they attacked each other. The casualties and injuries took place during aerial firing,” the DSP revealed.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers immediately reached the site and dispersed the crowd. East DIG Saqib Ismail Memon has arrived at the scene and negotiations between the groups are underway.

