Turkey revises quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

The Turkish government has eased quarantine rules for Pakistani students returning to university after the summer break.

According to the new rules, students will be allowed to quarantine at their dormitories instead of hotels. They will have to isolate for 10 days.

Students will be quarantined at the Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution’s (KYK) Muhteşem Süleyman Dormitory in Istanbul and Tahsin Banguoğlu KYK Dormitory in Ankara.

The new rules came into effect August 6. The Pakistan Embassy in Ankara said students will have to show a valid student identification document showing that they study in Turkey.

Pakistani students studying at universities in provinces other than Istanbul or Ankara, will only be able to travel to the provinces where their registered universities are based after the end of the quarantine period.

Work/residence permit holders

People from Pakistan with valid residence and work permits will be exempted from hotel quarantine and will be allowed to quarantine at their residence.

They will only be allowed to go to their residence by private vehicle and cannot use domestic flights or public transport.

Tourists from Pakistan will be quarantined at the designated hotels like before.

