Traffic police want legal action against Aamir Liaquat for abuse

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Traffic police officers have submitted a petition at Ferozabad police station for legal action to be taken against MNA Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

According to their statement, he kept distressing a traffic officer by accusing him of harassing people and when the officer came forward he started shouting at him.

The traffic police said that Aamir Liaquat also expressed anger at Nursery Bridge when he saw a motorcyclist being stopped by an officer. He punched the government vehicle, pushed the officers and used abusive language.

On Monday, a video went viral of Aamir Liaquat Hussain shouting at a traffic police warden. He claimed that the warden was bribing people who were not carrying their vaccination cards.



SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din asked Aamir Liaquat later to explain what had happened. He defended himself by saying that he was someone who stood by the people of Karachi and wanted to help solve their problems.

He said that the role of the police is of a paternal nature and they should hold responsible those who break the law.

The MNA video went viral on Monday where he claimed that the warden was bribing people who were not carrying their vaccination cards.

Liaquat released a video message in which he criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. "What is your government doing on Karachi's roads? Please ensure this stops or citizens will grow agitated," he said.