Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi

Traffic jam was reported in different parts of Karachi’s South district Thursday evening.

Cars were parked bumper to bumper on MA Jinnah Road, Shahrae Liaquat, II Chunrigar Road, Fawara Chowk, and Empress Market.

The traffic police said that they are trying to control the situation.

It appears that the jam has resulted because many people are out to shop before the markets close at 8pm.

On Sunday, the Sindh government lifted its week-long lockdown and decided to close all shops and markets on Fridays and Sundays.

So people are shopping because there will be a lockdown on August 13 (Friday) and a public holiday on August 14, which is Pakistan’s Independence Day.