These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 05, 2021, Thursday:

Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Istehsal today since two years of unilateral action by India in Occupied Kashmir.

Whether Zahir’s parents get bail or not will be announced on Thursday (today) in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Pakistan has decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. They will receive 5% more marks on compulsory subjects.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Abdul Qayum Niazi was declared the 13th prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 5,661 new cases were reported while 60 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 9.0%.

Schools across Sindh will remain closed till August 8, the education minister announced Wednesday.

Top story from SAMAA Life&Style: Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?

Top story from SAMAA Sports: Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive