Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Traffic plan for Ashura, cabinet meets and Afghanistan updates

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.

  • Here are some of the most important updates we will be following today:
  • The Afghan Taliban are back in power. What is happening in Afghanistan and what can be expected in the future? You can find out here.
  • The federal cabinet will meet today. It will review the political and economic situation in the country and give a briefing on the current situation in Afghanistan. It will also be briefed on the decisions of the National Security Committee.
  • The Sindh government mull over reopening schools in the province today (August 17).
  • Karachi Traffic Police has issued a traffic plan for the main processions of 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Single National Curriculum (SNC) on August 16. Punjab will begin implementing it from the educational year 2021-2022. Details here.

Exclusive stories

Like a Hollywood flick: How Ghani fled and where he is

Explainer: What next with Taliban, TTP, amnesty?

FaceBook WhatsApp
today's outlook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.