Today’s Outlook: Traffic plan for Ashura, cabinet meets and Afghanistan updates

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.
Here are some of the most important updates we will be following today:
The Afghan Taliban are back in power. What is happening in Afghanistan and what can be expected in the future? You can find out here.
The federal cabinet will meet today. It will review the political and economic situation in the country and give a briefing on the current situation in Afghanistan. It will also be briefed on the decisions of the National Security Committee.
The Sindh government mull over reopening schools in the province today (August 17).
Karachi Traffic Police has issued a traffic plan for the main processions of 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.
Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Single National Curriculum (SNC) on August 16. Punjab will begin implementing it from the educational year 2021-2022. Details here.