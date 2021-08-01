Today’s outlook: Third monsoon spell, coronavirus and petrol prices

Here are some of the stories we are following today, August 1.

After the Sindh government imposed a partial lockdown in the province, people across Karachi are heading to vaccination centres. Long queues were seen at the Expo Centre Saturday.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.17 per litre. The commodity now costs Rs119.8.

Five people were killed in a van crash near Rajanpur Saturday. The driver and two other people have been arrested.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan is witnessing the third spell of monsoon rains. It is expected to stay till August 3.

Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 5,026 new cases were reported while 62 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 8.2% — the highest since May 2021.

Pakistan won the second T20I against West Indies Saturday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has called off its Karachi rally on August 13 in the wake of the coronavirus.

In case you missed it

Pakistan has decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday. Students will be called in at 50% attendance and SOP compliance is a must.

An Islamabad court has extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, for two more days. Jaffer was presented before the court amid high security on Saturday. The hearing has been adjourned till August 2.

Top story from SAMAA LifeStyle: Chinto ki Mummy delights with surprise lead character