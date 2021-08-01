Today’s outlook: Third monsoon spell, coronavirus and petrol prices

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we are following today, August 1.
Pakistan has decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday. Students will be called in at 50% attendance and SOP compliance is a must.
An Islamabad court has extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, for two more days. Jaffer was presented before the court amid high security on Saturday. The hearing has been adjourned till August 2.