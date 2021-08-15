Today’s outlook: Thatta rape, Khadija Siddiqui attack

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, August 15, Sunday:
Eleven people, mostly women and children, were killed in a grenade attack on a mini truck in Karachi's Baldia Town late Saturday night. Read the full story here. Lawyer Khadija Siddiqui, who was stabbed 23 times in 2016, remained unhurt after men on a motorcycle opened fire on her car near her residence in Lahore. What was the Khadija Siddiqui case? A group of men in Thatta dug up a woman's body from a grave and raped it. The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene. The police have buried the body after a post-mortem examination. Pakistan has reported 3,711 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hours. Sixty-seven people died from the deadly virus. The infection rate in the country has been recorded at 6.8%. The National Command and Operation Centre has launched the Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
